Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,159 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00.

SiTime Price Performance

SiTime stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SiTime by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.