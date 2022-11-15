Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,159 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00.
SiTime Price Performance
SiTime stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiTime (SITM)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.