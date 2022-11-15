Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lifted to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LU. China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Price Performance

LU stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.04.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 268,128 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.