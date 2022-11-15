Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $352.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

