Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,826 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Luxfer worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 94.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LXFR opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $417.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.78%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

