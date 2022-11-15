LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,290,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 154,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,842.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.