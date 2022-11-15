Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.