MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 786,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $445.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

