Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MAT opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mattel has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 319,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $5,974,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

