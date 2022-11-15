Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.75.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

NYSE MMX opened at $3.86 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 951,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 253,800 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 30.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 107,031 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $1,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

