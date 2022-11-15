Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $928.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 102.26% and a negative net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $238.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

