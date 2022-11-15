Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.50.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

