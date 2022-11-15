Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MNILY opened at $20.82 on Monday. Minor International Public has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.
About Minor International Public
