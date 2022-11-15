Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNILY opened at $20.82 on Monday. Minor International Public has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

About Minor International Public

(Get Rating)

See Also

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.