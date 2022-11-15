Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MIRO opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 89,379.31% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. Research analysts expect that Miromatrix Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 459,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 229,802 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 160.3% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 271,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 167,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

