Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.81) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.09). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.12) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

MIRM opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $709.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 641,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,735,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.