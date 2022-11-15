Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 10,849 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.