Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,452,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.77. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

