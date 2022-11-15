Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,442 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Incyte by 204.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,365,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

