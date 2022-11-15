Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of MarketAxess worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $266.59 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

