Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 29,030 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Baxter International worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $5,280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 160.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International Profile

Shares of BAX stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

