Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $19,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $254.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

