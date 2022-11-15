Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 29.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

