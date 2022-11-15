Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.68 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $320.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day moving average of $267.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

