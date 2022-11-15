Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.89 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,880 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

