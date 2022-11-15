Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $216.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,025 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $216,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $392.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
