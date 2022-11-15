Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.34 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,735 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $23,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,346 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

