Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $244.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 788.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

