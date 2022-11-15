Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.