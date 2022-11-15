Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

