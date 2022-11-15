Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 196 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of NVR worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in NVR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,354.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,219.46.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $11,892,879. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,646.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

