Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,058 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of CGI worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 795.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

