Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.55.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

