Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,338 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

American Water Works stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

