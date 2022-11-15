Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,685 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 2.3 %

AFL opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

