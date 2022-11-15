Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Infosys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 386,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

