Mizuho Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $74.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAH. Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.09.

CAH opened at $75.21 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

