Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $29.39 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

