MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ MLTX opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
