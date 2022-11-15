MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $142,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,000.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.