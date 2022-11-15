Morgan Stanley Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 11.61.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 8.3 %

RKLB stock opened at 5.16 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 16.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.