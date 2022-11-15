Morgan Stanley Increases Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $11.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $507.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

