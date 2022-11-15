Morgan Stanley Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $170.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $171.04 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

