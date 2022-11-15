Morgan Stanley Trims Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Target Price to €95.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Heineken from €125.00 ($128.87) to €120.00 ($123.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Heineken from €79.00 ($81.44) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Heineken from €116.00 ($119.59) to €114.00 ($117.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Heineken from €123.00 ($126.80) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Heineken from €106.00 ($109.28) to €86.00 ($88.66) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26. Heineken has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $59.35.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.