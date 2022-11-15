MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $492.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

