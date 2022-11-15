Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Raised to €316.00 at Morgan Stanley

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €306.00 ($315.46) to €316.00 ($325.77) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($262.89) to €270.00 ($278.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($249.48) to €246.00 ($253.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($298.97) to €278.00 ($286.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €325.00 ($335.05) to €330.00 ($340.21) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.13.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

