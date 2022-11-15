Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Paul D. Vaughan Sells 1,254 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Murphy Oil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.28.
Murphy Oil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.