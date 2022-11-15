Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Paul D. Vaughan Sells 1,254 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.