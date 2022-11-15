National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
