National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NCMI stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.75.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

