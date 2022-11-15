Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.