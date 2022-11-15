Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday.
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
Shares of NOPMF opened at $6.75 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
