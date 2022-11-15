Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark set a C$17.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 0.2 %
TSE NEO opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$405.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$8.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
