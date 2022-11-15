Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark set a C$17.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE NEO opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$405.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$8.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$214.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

