NetEase (NTES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NetEase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

